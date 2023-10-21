The Boston Bruins, Pavel Zacha among them, meet the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Fancy a wager on Zacha in the Bruins-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Pavel Zacha vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Zacha Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Zacha had a plus-minus rating of +26, and averaged 16:03 on the ice.

In 18 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 29 of 82 games last season, Zacha had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Zacha having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, giving up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

