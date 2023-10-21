Best Bets & Odds for the USC vs. Utah Game – Saturday, October 21
The No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1) have a Pac-12 matchup with the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-1). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on USC vs. Utah? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is USC vs. Utah?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: USC 29, Utah 26
- USC has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Trojans have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.
- Utah lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Utes have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Trojans have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Utah (+7)
- USC has two wins versus the spread in seven games this year.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in six chances).
- Against the spread, Utah is 3-3-0 this year.
Parlay your bets together on the USC vs. Utah matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (51.5)
- All seven USC games this season have finished with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points.
- Utah has not finished a game this season with a combined score over 51.5 points.
- USC averages 47.3 points per game against Utah's 21.7, amounting to 17.5 points over the contest's total of 51.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
USC
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|66.6
|67.5
|65.5
|Implied Total AVG
|46.3
|48.8
|43
|ATS Record
|2-5-0
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-0
|4-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Utah
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.3
|45.8
|44.5
|Implied Total AVG
|27.8
|29
|25.5
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.