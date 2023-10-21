Week 8 MVFC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MVFC teams were in action for two games in the Week 8 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
South Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois | Murray State vs. Missouri State
Week 8 MVFC Results
South Dakota State 17 Southern Illinois 10
- Pregame Favorite: South Dakota State (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
South Dakota State Leaders
- Passing: Mark Gronowski (15-for-21, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Isaiah Davis (15 ATT, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Griffin Wilde (2 TAR, 2 REC, 61 YDS, 1 TD)
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Nic Baker (20-for-24, 225 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Baker (15 ATT, 31 YDS)
- Receiving: D'Ante' Cox (7 TAR, 7 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Southern Illinois
|South Dakota State
|308
|Total Yards
|308
|225
|Passing Yards
|161
|83
|Rushing Yards
|147
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Missouri State 28 Murray State 24
- Pregame Favorite: Missouri State (-21.5)
- Pregame Total: 54.5
Missouri State Leaders
- Passing: Jordan Pachot (19-for-29, 287 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jacardia Wright (17 ATT, 64 YDS)
- Receiving: Wright (4 TAR, 4 REC, 80 YDS)
Murray State Leaders
- Passing: DJ Williams (21-for-34, 227 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jawaun Northington (14 ATT, 56 YDS)
- Receiving: Cole Rusk (7 TAR, 7 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Missouri State
|Murray State
|304
|Total Yards
|334
|287
|Passing Yards
|227
|17
|Rushing Yards
|107
|3
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's MVFC Games
Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southern Illinois Salukis at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hanson Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.