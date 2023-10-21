The Week 8 college football schedule includes four games with Pac-12 teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Washington State vs. Oregon

Week 8 Pac-12 Results

Oregon 38 Washington State 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-19.5)
  • Pregame Total: 60.5

Oregon Leaders

  • Passing: Bo Nix (18-for-25, 293 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Mar'Keise Irving (15 ATT, 129 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Tez Johnson (7 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Washington State Leaders

  • Passing: Cameron Ward (34-for-48, 438 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ward (11 ATT, 30 YDS)
  • Receiving: Lincoln Victor (20 TAR, 16 REC, 161 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

OregonWashington State
541Total Yards495
293Passing Yards438
248Rushing Yards57
0Turnovers0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 8 Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Washington (-27.5)

No. 25 UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Stanford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCLA (-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.