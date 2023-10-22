In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Brad Marchand to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchand stats and insights

Marchand has scored in two of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Marchand has picked up two assists on the power play.

Marchand's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.