Sunday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Boston Bruins (3-0) and the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Bruins are -250 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Ducks (+200) in the game, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Bruins vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has played just one game this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Bruins won all three games when they were favored on the moneyline this season.

The Ducks have been made the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent once.

Boston has been a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter twice this season, and won both.

Anaheim is 1-2 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Brad Marchand 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+165) 2.5 (-139) David Pastrnak 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (+125) 4.5 (-154) Pavel Zacha 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (-167)

