Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Ducks on October 22, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has eight points (five goals, three assists) and plays an average of 17:49 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|2
|0
|2
|4
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)
Brad Marchand has picked up six points (1.5 per game), scoring three goals and adding three assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
James van Riemsdyk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
James van Riemsdyk has scored three goals and added one assist through four games for Boston.
van Riemsdyk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Frank Vatrano has scored four goals (one per game) and dished out zero assists (zero per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with four total points (one per game). He takes 3.5 shots per game, shooting 28.6%.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|3
|0
|3
|6
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Troy Terry Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Troy Terry is a top offensive contributor for Anaheim with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games.
Terry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
