Can we expect David Pastrnak scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.5 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in all four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 26.3%, and he averages 4.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 12 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

