David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will play on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Thinking about a bet on Pastrnak? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

David Pastrnak vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 17:49 on the ice per game.

Pastrnak has scored a goal in all four games he's played this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pastrnak has recorded a point in all four games he's played this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In two of four games this year, Pastrnak has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Pastrnak hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 2 8 Points 4 5 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

