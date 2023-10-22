JuJu Smith-Schuster will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith-Schuster has picked up 86 receiving yards (17.2 per game), catching 14 balls on 25 targets.

Smith-Schuster vs. the Bills

Smith-Schuster vs the Bills (since 2021): 2 GP / 82.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 82.5 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Four players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 190.2 passing yards the Bills yield per contest makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Bills' defense is ranked first in the league with four passing TDs conceded so far this year.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Smith-Schuster Receiving Insights

In five games this year, Smith-Schuster has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Smith-Schuster has 11.4% of his team's target share (25 targets on 219 passing attempts).

He is averaging 3.4 yards per target (141st in NFL play), averaging 86 yards on 25 passes thrown his way.

Smith-Schuster does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Smith-Schuster's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

