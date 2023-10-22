The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are slated to play in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kendrick Bourne hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Kendrick Bourne score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Bourne's 307 yards receiving (51.2 per game) are a team high. He has 28 catches (44 targets) plus two TDs.

Bourne has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

Kendrick Bourne Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 11 6 64 2 Week 2 Dolphins 9 4 29 0 Week 3 @Jets 5 4 46 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 36 0 Week 5 Saints 5 2 43 0 Week 6 @Raiders 11 10 89 0

