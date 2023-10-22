Will Mike Gesicki Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 7?
Will Mike Gesicki cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots clash with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Gesicki will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)
- Gesicki has put up 144 yards (on 15 catches). He's been targeted 20 times, and is averaging 24 yards per game.
- Gesicki does not have a TD reception this year in six games.
Mike Gesicki Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|3
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|6
|5
|33
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|3
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|3
|28
|0
Rep Mike Gesicki with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.