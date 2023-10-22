New England (1-5) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Buffalo (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Bills are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. An over/under of 40 points has been set for the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Bills squaring off against the Patriots, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Patriots on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have hit the gridiron for six games this season, and they have led after the first quarter two times and have been losing four times.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bills have had the lead three times, have been behind two times, and have been tied one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging nine points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of six games this year, the Patriots have won the third quarter two times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

The Bills have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (25th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.5 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Patriots' six games this year, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost three times, and tied one time.

In six games this season, the Bills have lost the fourth quarter two times and won four times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Patriots vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have been leading after the first half in three games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in three games.

In six games this year, the Bills have led after the first half four times and have trailed after the first half two times.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring, the Patriots have won the second half in two games, with a 0-2 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in four games (1-3).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Bills have won the second half in four games, going 4-0 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 13 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Bills or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.