On Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Bills will play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Bills will claim a victory -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Bills have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 28.8 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 14.8 points allowed per game) this season. The Patriots' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 12 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 24th with 25.3 points ceded per contest.

Patriots vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-7.5) Toss Up (40) Bills 31, Patriots 10

Patriots Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has won just one game against the spread this season.

New England games have hit the over just once this year.

This season, Patriots games have resulted in an average scoring total of 41.5, which is 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Buffalo has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Bills have covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Buffalo games have hit the over twice this season.

The point total average for Bills games this season is 46.7, 6.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Patriots vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.8 14.8 30 16 26.5 12.5 New England 12 25.3 12.3 27.7 11.7 23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.