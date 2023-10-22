Will Rhamondre Stevenson Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rhamondre Stevenson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Stevenson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Stevenson has rushed for 234 yards on 78 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and has 17 catches (24 targets) for 111 yards.
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Patriots have no other RB on the injury list.
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Stevenson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|78
|234
|2
|3.0
|24
|17
|111
|0
Stevenson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|12
|25
|0
|6
|64
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|15
|50
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|19
|59
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|14
|30
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|8
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|10
|46
|1
|5
|24
|0
