With the New England Patriots taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyquan Thornton a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyquan Thornton score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Thornton's stats last season: 22 catches, 247 yards, two TDs, 20.6 yards per game (on 45 targets).

In two of 12 games last season, Thornton had a receiving touchdown. But he had no contests with more than one TD catch.

He had a rushing touchdown in one game last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Tyquan Thornton Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Lions 3 2 7 0 Week 6 @Browns 5 4 37 1 Week 7 Bears 5 1 19 0 Week 8 @Jets 2 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 11 Jets 2 1 5 0 Week 13 Bills 3 2 31 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 5 4 28 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 1 21 0 Week 16 Bengals 3 1 8 0 Week 17 Dolphins 7 3 60 1 Week 18 @Bills 2 1 13 0

