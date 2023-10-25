The Boston Celtics will open their 2023-24 season with a game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Knicks matchup.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) - -140 +115

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).

The Knicks outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game last season (scoring 116.0 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and had a +240 scoring differential overall.

Boston covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

New York covered 46 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Celtics and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +400 +175 - Knicks +5000 +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.