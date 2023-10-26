How to Watch the Bruins vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (6-0) -- who've won six in a row -- host the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch the action on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD as the Bruins square off against the Ducks.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info
Bruins vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|Bruins
|3-1 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up seven total goals (only 1.2 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Bruins' 19 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up seven goals (1.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 19 goals over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|6
|5
|3
|8
|6
|5
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|6
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|25%
|James van Riemsdyk
|6
|3
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0%
|Matthew Poitras
|6
|3
|1
|4
|6
|2
|45.5%
|Charlie McAvoy
|6
|0
|4
|4
|2
|1
|-
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks give up 2.8 goals per game (17 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 14 goals this season (2.3 per game), 27th in the league.
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 13 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at only a 2.2 goals-per-game average (11 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|6
|5
|1
|6
|0
|5
|50%
|Ryan Strome
|6
|1
|4
|5
|4
|2
|42.9%
|Mason McTavish
|6
|2
|3
|5
|2
|1
|53.7%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|-
|Troy Terry
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0%
