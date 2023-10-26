Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Ducks on October 26, 2023
Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Frank Vatrano and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks matchup at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bruins vs. Ducks Additional Info
|Bruins vs. Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs. Ducks Prediction
|Bruins vs. Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Bruins vs Ducks
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has eight points (five goals, three assists) and plays an average of 17:55 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|6
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing seven points (four goals, three assists) to the team.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
James van Riemsdyk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
James van Riemsdyk has three goals and two assists for Boston.
van Riemsdyk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Vatrano has scored five goals (0.8 per game) and put up one assist (0.2 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with six total points (one per game). He takes four shots per game, shooting 20.8%.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|3
|0
|3
|6
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Ryan Strome has racked up five points this season, with one goal and four assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|0
|2
|2
|1
