The Boston Bruins, including Charlie Coyle, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. If you're considering a bet on Coyle against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Coyle has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:20 on the ice per game.

Coyle has yet to score a goal through six games this year.

Coyle has a point in three games this season through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of six games this year, Coyle has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Coyle goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 6 Games 3 3 Points 3 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.