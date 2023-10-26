Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Ducks on October 26?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is David Pastrnak going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- Pastrnak has scored in four of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 19.2% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
