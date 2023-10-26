David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. There are prop bets for Pastrnak available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

David Pastrnak vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 17:55 on the ice per game.

Pastrnak has scored a goal in four of six games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pastrnak has a point in four games this year (out of six), including multiple points three times.

Pastrnak has had an assist twice this year in six games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that Pastrnak hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Pastrnak has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 17 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 6 Games 3 8 Points 4 5 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

