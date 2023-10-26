The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (one shot).

Lindholm has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

