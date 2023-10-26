Hampus Lindholm will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Boston Bruins play the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. If you're thinking about a bet on Lindholm against the Ducks, we have lots of info to help.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 23:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Lindholm has yet to score a goal through six games this season.

Lindholm has yet to register a point this year through six games.

Lindholm has yet to put up an assist this season through six games.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 6 Games 3 0 Points 2 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

