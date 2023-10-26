The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will James van Riemsdyk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in two of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

van Riemsdyk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

