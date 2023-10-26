On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Trent Frederic going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

Frederic has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

Frederic has zero points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

