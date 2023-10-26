NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we enter Week 9 of the college football campaign, there are four games involving teams from the NEC on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|LIU Post Pioneers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 26
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NEC Front Row
|Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NEC Front Row
