Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Horford put up eight points and seven rebounds in a 108-104 win versus the Knicks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Horford's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 5.5 (-123)

Over 5.5 (-123) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Over 2.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 109.8 points per game.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game last season, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Heat gave up 25.6 per contest last season, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 34 8 8 2 2 0 1 5/27/2023 32 4 7 2 0 2 0 5/25/2023 29 6 11 5 0 1 1 5/23/2023 25 12 7 4 3 1 0 5/21/2023 19 8 1 1 2 0 0 5/19/2023 29 2 4 2 0 2 0 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.