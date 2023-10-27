The Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 217.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 61 of 82 games last season, Boston and its opponents combined to total more than 217.5 points.
  • Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 11.9 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Boston was the moneyline favorite 73 total times last season. It went 52-21 in those games.
  • The Celtics went 23-9 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (71.9%).
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Celtics a 77.8% chance to win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • In home games last season, the Celtics sported a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (22-19-0).
  • In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more often at home last season, as they eclipsed the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In road games, they hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).
  • Last season the Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.
  • Boston had a 40-21 record versus the spread and were 49-12 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

