Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 217.5.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|217.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 61 of 82 games last season, Boston and its opponents combined to total more than 217.5 points.
- Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 11.9 more than the over/under for this game.
- Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Boston was the moneyline favorite 73 total times last season. It went 52-21 in those games.
- The Celtics went 23-9 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (71.9%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Celtics a 77.8% chance to win.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- In home games last season, the Celtics sported a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (22-19-0).
- In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more often at home last season, as they eclipsed the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In road games, they hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).
- Last season the Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.
- Boston had a 40-21 record versus the spread and were 49-12 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
