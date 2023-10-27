The Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 217.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 217.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 61 of 82 games last season, Boston and its opponents combined to total more than 217.5 points.

Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 11.9 more than the over/under for this game.

Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Boston was the moneyline favorite 73 total times last season. It went 52-21 in those games.

The Celtics went 23-9 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (71.9%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Celtics a 77.8% chance to win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

In home games last season, the Celtics sported a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (22-19-0).

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more often at home last season, as they eclipsed the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In road games, they hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).

Last season the Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.

Boston had a 40-21 record versus the spread and were 49-12 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

