Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be matching up versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 108-104 win versus the Knicks, White totaled 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

In this article we will look at White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-118)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the league defensively last season, giving up 109.8 points per game.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game last season, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

The Heat gave up 25.6 assists per game last season (14th in the league).

On defense, the Heat allowed 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, 28th in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 36 18 2 1 2 0 1 5/27/2023 42 11 4 6 3 3 1 5/25/2023 37 24 3 1 6 0 2 5/23/2023 27 16 2 2 3 2 2 5/21/2023 26 9 4 2 3 2 1 5/19/2023 23 11 1 1 3 2 0 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

