Harvard, Pennsylvania, Week 9 Ivy League Football Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the Ivy League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Harvard
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th
- Last Game: L 21-14 vs Princeton
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Harvard jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Dartmouth
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd
- Last Game: W 27-17 vs Yale
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pennsylvania jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Brown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th
- Last Game: W 20-9 vs Columbia
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Dartmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Harvard
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Yale
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th
- Last Game: L 27-17 vs Pennsylvania
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Yale jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Columbia
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Princeton
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
- Last Game: W 21-14 vs Harvard
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Princeton jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Cornell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Columbia
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th
- Last Game: L 20-9 vs Dartmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Columbia jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Yale
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Cornell
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd
- Last Game: W 36-14 vs Brown
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cornell jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Princeton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Brown
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th
- Last Game: L 36-14 vs Cornell
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Brown jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.