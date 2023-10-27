The Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday included, take the court versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 108-104 win over the Knicks, Holiday tallied nine points and three blocks.

Now let's dig into Holiday's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-120)

Over 13.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+106)

Over 6.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-141)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 109.8 points per game last season made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last season, conceding 41.9 per game.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.6.

Allowing 13.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Heat were 28th in the league in that category.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 47 16 9 6 2 0 1 4/24/2023 41 14 7 4 2 1 2 4/22/2023 36 19 5 3 2 1 0 4/19/2023 33 24 5 11 4 0 1 4/16/2023 35 16 7 16 2 0 1 2/24/2023 29 24 5 7 5 1 0 2/4/2023 34 15 5 2 3 0 2 1/14/2023 35 12 3 10 1 0 1 1/12/2023 33 24 6 11 3 1 0

