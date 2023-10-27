Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Kennebec County, Maine this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

    • Kennebec County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lisbon High School at Winthrop High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Winthrop, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Waterville Senior High School at Camden Hills Regional High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Rockport, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

