Looking for how to watch high school football games in Penobscot County, Maine this week? We've got you covered.

Other Games in Maine This Week

    Houlton High School at Orono High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Orono, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Belfast, ME
    • Conference: B North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brewer High School at Hermon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Hermon, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nokomis Regional High School at Hampden Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Hampden, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

