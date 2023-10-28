How to Watch the Bruins vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.
You can turn on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX to watch as the Bruins and the Red Wings meet.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 11 total goals (just 1.6 per game), the fewest in league play.
- The Bruins rank 15th in the NHL with 22 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up only 1.6 goals per game (11 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (22 total) over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|7
|6
|4
|10
|7
|6
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|7
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|25%
|Charlie McAvoy
|7
|0
|7
|7
|5
|2
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|7
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0%
|Matthew Poitras
|7
|3
|2
|5
|6
|3
|46.2%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have allowed 24 total goals this season (three per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have scored 35 goals (4.4 per game), No. 1 in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|8
|4
|11
|15
|3
|6
|53.2%
|Alex DeBrincat
|8
|9
|4
|13
|6
|6
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|8
|3
|6
|9
|6
|1
|-
|Moritz Seider
|8
|1
|7
|8
|4
|4
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|8
|2
|4
|6
|4
|2
|0%
