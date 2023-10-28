The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX to watch as the Bruins and the Red Wings meet.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 11 total goals (just 1.6 per game), the fewest in league play.

The Bruins rank 15th in the NHL with 22 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up only 1.6 goals per game (11 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 7 6 4 10 7 6 0% Brad Marchand 7 4 3 7 4 3 25% Charlie McAvoy 7 0 7 7 5 2 - James van Riemsdyk 7 3 2 5 2 0 0% Matthew Poitras 7 3 2 5 6 3 46.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 24 total goals this season (three per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have scored 35 goals (4.4 per game), No. 1 in the NHL.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players