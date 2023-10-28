The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, collecting 10 points in seven games.

Through seven games, Charlie McAvoy has scored zero goals and picked up seven assists.

Brad Marchand has scored four goals and added three assists in seven games for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 3-0-0. He has conceded four goals (1.3 goals against average) and recorded 88 saves with a .957% save percentage (fifth-best in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Red Wings Players to Watch

Detroit's Larkin has recorded 11 assists and four goals in eight games. That's good for 15 points.

Alex DeBrincat has made a big impact for Detroit this season with 13 points (nine goals and four assists).

This season, Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and six assists, for a season point total of nine.

In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 0-0-0 this season, collecting zero saves and giving up zero goals (zero goals against average) with a .000 save percentage (68th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 14th 3.14 Goals Scored 4.38 2nd 1st 1.57 Goals Allowed 3 13th 9th 32 Shots 31.3 15th 11th 29 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 18th 16% Power Play % 38.71% 2nd 1st 96.67% Penalty Kill % 83.87% 12th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.