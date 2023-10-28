Bruins vs. Red Wings October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-200)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NESN,BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins Players to Watch
- Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, collecting 10 points in seven games.
- Through seven games, Charlie McAvoy has scored zero goals and picked up seven assists.
- Brad Marchand has scored four goals and added three assists in seven games for Boston.
- Jeremy Swayman's record is 3-0-0. He has conceded four goals (1.3 goals against average) and recorded 88 saves with a .957% save percentage (fifth-best in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Red Wings Players to Watch
- Detroit's Larkin has recorded 11 assists and four goals in eight games. That's good for 15 points.
- Alex DeBrincat has made a big impact for Detroit this season with 13 points (nine goals and four assists).
- This season, Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and six assists, for a season point total of nine.
- In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 0-0-0 this season, collecting zero saves and giving up zero goals (zero goals against average) with a .000 save percentage (68th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bruins vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|14th
|3.14
|Goals Scored
|4.38
|2nd
|1st
|1.57
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|9th
|32
|Shots
|31.3
|15th
|11th
|29
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|18th
|16%
|Power Play %
|38.71%
|2nd
|1st
|96.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.87%
|12th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.