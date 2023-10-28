Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. If you're thinking about a bet on Coyle against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.

Charlie Coyle vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus this season, in 16:47 per game on the ice, is +2.

Coyle has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Coyle has a point in four games this year through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of seven games this year, Coyle has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Coyle goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coyle Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

