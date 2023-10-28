Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 28?
Can we count on Charlie McAvoy finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- McAvoy is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- McAvoy has picked up three assists on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
