The Boston Bruins, including Hampus Lindholm, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to bet on Lindholm's props? Here is some information to help you.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 23:18 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Lindholm has yet to record a point this season through seven games.

Lindholm has yet to put up an assist this year through seven games.

Lindholm's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 24 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 0 Points 3 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 2

