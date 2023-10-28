Can we anticipate Jesper Boqvist scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jesper Boqvist score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights

In nine of 70 games last season, Boqvist scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Boqvist produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 14.9% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, allowing 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The Red Wings earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

