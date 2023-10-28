Can we anticipate Jesper Boqvist scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesper Boqvist score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In nine of 70 games last season, Boqvist scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • Boqvist produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He posted a 14.9% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, allowing 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
  • The Red Wings earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.