The Maine Black Bears (2-6) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium in a clash of CAA foes.

Maine is putting up 22.3 points per game offensively this year (80th in the FCS), and is surrendering 29.6 points per game (88th) on defense. Albany (NY)'s defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FCS with 19.6 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 26.9 points per game, which ranks 49th.

Maine vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Maine vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

Maine Albany (NY) 346.8 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.1 (37th) 415.5 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.1 (68th) 78.3 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.4 (86th) 268.5 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.8 (34th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has racked up 2,026 yards (253.3 ypg) on 168-of-263 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has 312 rushing yards on 78 carries with five touchdowns.

John Gay has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 170 yards (21.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Joe Gillette's team-leading 540 yards as a receiver have come on 34 catches (out of 40 targets) with five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss has reeled in 28 passes while averaging 44.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jamie Lamson's 27 grabs have turned into 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has compiled 1,848 yards on 55.5% passing while tossing 20 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Griffin Woodell has carried the ball 76 times for 406 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has totaled 219 yards on 64 carries.

Julian Hicks' 487 receiving yards (60.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 receptions on 21 targets with six touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has 24 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 406 yards (50.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Marqeese Dietz's 27 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 233 yards (29.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

