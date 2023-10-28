On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Morgan Geekie going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Geekie scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

Geekie has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

