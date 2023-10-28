On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Morgan Geekie going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Geekie scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Geekie has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

