NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins hit the ice in one of many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule today.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch today's NHL action right here. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH,BSSC,BSSD (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Florida Panthers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+,BSFL,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+,BSOH,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+,NESN,BSDETX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NHL Network,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+,MSG,MSG 2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
