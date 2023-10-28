In the upcoming tilt against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Trent Frederic to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Frederic stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Frederic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Frederic has zero points on the power play.

Frederic averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.