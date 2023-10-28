Week 9 SEC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
College football Week 9 action includes five games featuring SEC teams. Keep reading for up-to-date key players and results.
Week 9 SEC Results
Texas A&M 30 South Carolina 17
- Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 51.5
Texas A&M Leaders
- Passing: Max Johnson (20-for-30, 249 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Amari Daniels (13 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Ainias Smith (7 TAR, 6 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
South Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Spencer Rattler (20-for-33, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 72 YDS)
- Receiving: Nyck Harbor (8 TAR, 6 REC, 59 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M
|South Carolina
|354
|Total Yards
|209
|249
|Passing Yards
|176
|105
|Rushing Yards
|33
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 9 SEC Games
No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-4)
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)
