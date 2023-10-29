The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) and the Chicago Bears (2-5) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Chargers vs. Bears Insights

The Chargers average 24.0 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Bears give up.

Chicago racks up 22.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Los Angeles surrenders (25.8).

The Chargers rack up 24.8 more yards per game (364.2) than the Bears give up per matchup (339.4).

Chicago collects 82.5 fewer yards per game (324.3) than Los Angeles gives up per contest (406.8).

The Chargers rush for 111.8 yards per game, 29.5 more than the 82.3 the Bears allow per contest.

This season Chicago racks up 141.3 rushing yards per game, 44.5 more than Los Angeles allows (96.8).

The Chargers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (8).

Chicago has turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than Los Angeles has forced a turnover (10) this season.

Chargers Home Performance

At home, the Chargers put up 25.0 points per game and give up 24.3. That's more than they score overall (24.0), but less than they allow (25.8).

The Chargers accumulate 336.7 yards per game at home (27.5 less than their overall average), and give up 380.7 at home (26.1 less than overall).

Los Angeles' average passing yards gained (189.7) and allowed (300.0) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 252.3 and 310.0, respectively.

The Chargers rack up 147.0 rushing yards per game at home (35.2 more than their overall average), and concede 80.7 at home (16.1 less than overall).

The Chargers convert 44.2% of third downs in home games (5.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 30.3% at home (6.3% lower than overall).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Las Vegas W 24-17 CBS 10/16/2023 Dallas L 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago - NBC 11/6/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit - CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay - FOX

Bears Away Performance

The Bears' average points scored in away games (22.3) is lower than their overall average (22.6). But their average points allowed away from home (29.3) is higher than overall (26.9).

The Bears' average yards gained in road games (296.7) is lower than their overall average (324.3). But their average yards allowed on the road (427.0) is higher than overall (339.4).

On the road, Chicago racks up 176.3 passing yards per game and concedes 326.3. That's less than it gains overall (183.0), and more than it allows (257.1).

The Bears' average yards rushing in away games (120.3) is lower than their overall average (141.3). But their average yards conceded in road games (100.7) is higher than overall (82.3).

On the road, the Bears convert 42.5% of third downs and allow 58.5% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.5%), and more than they allow (47.8%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/5/2023 at Washington W 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota L 19-13 FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas W 30-12 FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 11/5/2023 at New Orleans - CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit - FOX

