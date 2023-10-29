The Miami Dolphins (5-2) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the New England Patriots (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an AFC East showdown.

When is Dolphins vs. Patriots?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Dolphins favored by 8.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (14.2 points). Put your money on the Dolphins.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 80.4%.
  • The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
  • This season, the Patriots have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
  • New England has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +320 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Miami (-8.5)
  • The Dolphins are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Miami has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.
  • The Patriots have covered the spread two times in seven games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
  • Between them, these two teams average 2.2 more points per game (48.7) than this game's total (46.5).
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 52 points per game, 5.5 more than the point total in this matchup.
  • The Dolphins have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
  • The Patriots have gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Tyreek Hill Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 93.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
7 2 0 128.9 7

Rhamondre Stevenson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
7 38.3 2 23.1 0

