New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 19th-ranked rushing defense in Week 8, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Elliott has recorded 60 carries for 224 yards (32 ypg), and Elliott has scored two touchdowns on the ground. In addition, Elliott has 59 receiving yards (8.4 ypg) on 13 catches.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Elliott and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elliott vs. the Dolphins

Elliott vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Miami has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Dolphins this season.

The 112.3 rushing yards per game allowed by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked run defense.

So far this season, the Dolphins have conceded nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 27th among NFL defenses.

Watch Patriots vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Patriots Player Previews

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Elliott with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott has hit the rushing yards over in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Patriots, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.3% of the time while running 40.7%.

He has handled 35.1% of his team's 171 rushing attempts this season (60).

Elliott has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 18.2% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has nine carries in the red zone (45.0% of his team's 20 red zone rushes).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-110)

Elliott Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Elliott has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Elliott has been targeted on 17 of his team's 249 passing attempts this season (6.8% target share).

He averages 3.5 yards per target this season (59 yards on 17 targets).

Having played seven games this year, Elliott has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 16 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.