Hunter Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Henry's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Henry has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches for 210 yards (10.5 per reception) and two TDs.

Hunter Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Ty Montgomery (DNP/nir - personal): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Henry 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 20 210 44 2 10.5

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0

