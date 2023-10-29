The October 29 matchup between the Miami Dolphins (5-2) and New England Patriots (2-5) features a showdown at the quarterback position, with Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the important numbers below.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Mac Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Mac Jones 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 7 Games Played 7 66.7% Completion % 71.2% 1,480 (211.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,092 (298.9) 7 Touchdowns 15 7 Interceptions 6 70 (10.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 18 (2.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Mac Jones Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 222.5 yards

: Over/Under 222.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

This season, the Dolphins rank 28th in the NFL with 26.7 points allowed per contest, and they rank 23rd in total yards allowed with 345.3 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami is having trouble this season, with 1,631 passing yards allowed (23rd in NFL). It ranks 21st with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Dolphins have allowed 786 rushing yards this season, ranking 19th in the league. When it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, they rank 27th in the NFL with nine.

On defense, Miami ranks 27th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 66.7%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 18th (40.0%).

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 276.5 yards

: Over/Under 276.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

